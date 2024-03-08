Northern Trust Corp Has $28.84 Million Stock Holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 169,004 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $28,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at about $1,394,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 5.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,673 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 4.5% during the third quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 93,727 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,995,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 46.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARCH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Arch Resources from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Arch Resources from $232.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Arch Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Arch Resources stock opened at $184.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.14. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.42 and a 52-week high of $187.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.53 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $23.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 23.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Resources news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 3,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $616,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 3,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $616,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total value of $25,504.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,570.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,088,218 in the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

