Northern Trust Corp Has $30.18 Million Stock Position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 946,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,534 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Flywire were worth $30,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Flywire by 457.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Flywire news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $71,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 337,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,850,928.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO David R. King sold 9,366 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $255,691.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 621,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,968,806.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $71,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 337,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,850,928.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,568 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,941. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Flywire in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Flywire from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Flywire from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Flywire from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.73.

Shares of FLYW opened at $26.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -292.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.06. Flywire Co. has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $35.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.73.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $100.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

