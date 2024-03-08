Northern Trust Corp Has $30.84 Million Holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,156,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,612 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $30,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,942,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,698,000 after purchasing an additional 269,047 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,809,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,529 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,455,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,719,000 after purchasing an additional 551,241 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,831,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,766,000 after purchasing an additional 497,297 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,975,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,259,000 after purchasing an additional 113,625 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael A. Coke bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $146,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,817 shares in the company, valued at $510,765.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin Fennell purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 63,556 shares in the company, valued at $929,824.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Coke purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,765.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BNL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of BNL stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.07 and its 200-day moving average is $15.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.08. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $17.59.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 139.03%.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

