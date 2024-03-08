Northern Trust Corp Has $30.97 Million Stock Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 652,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $30,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 181.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 55.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 35.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:KFY opened at $65.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.43. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 1.47. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $69.69.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.91 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is 67.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on KFY. UBS Group raised their price target on Korn Ferry from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Korn Ferry from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair upgraded Korn Ferry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KFY

Korn Ferry Profile

(Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.