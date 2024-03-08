Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 662,051 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $27,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth about $263,371,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,583,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,509,000 after purchasing an additional 95,947 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,482,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,411,000 after purchasing an additional 190,193 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,576,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,501,000 after purchasing an additional 94,919 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,492,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,541,000 after buying an additional 53,421 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M.D.C. Stock Performance

MDC opened at $62.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.85. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDC. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

