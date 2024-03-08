Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,703 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in RH were worth $30,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of RH by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

RH Price Performance

RH stock opened at $274.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.43. RH has a 12 month low of $207.26 and a 12 month high of $406.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($1.36). The business had revenue of $751.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.96 million. RH had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 81.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on RH. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $256.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of RH from $375.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of RH from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $14,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 33,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total transaction of $10,423,493.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $14,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,523 shares of company stock valued at $25,770,327 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

