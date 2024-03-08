Northern Trust Corp Purchases 24,643 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,153,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,643 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $30,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,004,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,442,000 after acquiring an additional 108,734 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 7.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,419,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,613,000 after acquiring an additional 166,212 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,223,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,941,000 after acquiring an additional 198,614 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 12.4% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,619,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 31.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,080,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,911,000 after acquiring an additional 256,300 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma Trading Up 1.9 %

BBIO opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.78. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $44.32.

Insider Activity at BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,415 shares of company stock worth $4,481,683 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBIO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.62.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BBIO

About BridgeBio Pharma

(Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.