Northern Trust Corp Purchases 3,364 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 977,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $28,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AUB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,039,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511,312 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,278,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $22,745,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,667,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,231,000 after buying an additional 646,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $14,416,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Up 1.3 %

AUB opened at $34.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.05. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52 week low of $23.32 and a 52 week high of $39.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $289.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

(Free Report)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

