Northern Trust Corp Purchases 70,196 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 440,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,196 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $30,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the first quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Forward Air by 306.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Forward Air by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 137.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FWRD. Wolfe Research downgraded Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Forward Air from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Forward Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.14.

Forward Air stock opened at $31.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.79 and a 200 day moving average of $60.49. The stock has a market cap of $804.41 million, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.00. Forward Air Co. has a one year low of $29.53 and a one year high of $121.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $338.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

