Northern Trust Corp Raises Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 196,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,790 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $30,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LGL Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 21,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 970,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,846,000 after purchasing an additional 71,323 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,655.9% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 11,707 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 30,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,328,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 33,866 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VIG stock opened at $179.74 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $146.17 and a twelve month high of $180.05. The company has a market capitalization of $76.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.35.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

