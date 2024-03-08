Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 408,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,901 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $28,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Carter's alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Carter’s by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Carter’s by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carter’s during the 1st quarter worth about $601,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Carter’s by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Carter’s by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period.

Carter’s Trading Up 0.3 %

CRI stock opened at $83.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.65 and a 12-month high of $87.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.59 and its 200 day moving average is $72.12.

Carter’s Increases Dividend

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.24. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Carter’s’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Carter’s from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Carter’s from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush raised their target price on Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Carter’s from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Carter’s

About Carter’s

(Free Report)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.