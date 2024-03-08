Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 57,613 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $30,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the third quarter worth $62,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1,872.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 66.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.43.

In other Cirrus Logic news, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cirrus Logic news, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,587 shares in the company, valued at $150,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $299,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,530 shares of company stock valued at $700,292. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $94.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.00. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $111.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.57.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.83. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $618.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.55 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

