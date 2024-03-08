Northern Trust Corp Sells 13,113 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 628,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,113 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in YETI were worth $30,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YETI. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of YETI by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,155,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,290 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of YETI by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,536 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of YETI by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,863,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,929 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of YETI by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,231,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,511,000 after acquiring an additional 923,272 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of YETI by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,517,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,189,000 after acquiring an additional 748,671 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on YETI. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on YETI from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, YETI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

YETI Trading Down 0.2 %

YETI stock opened at $38.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.95. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.99 million. YETI had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About YETI

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

