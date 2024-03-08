Northern Trust Corp Sells 20,043 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,082,292 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,043 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $30,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $673,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 437,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,151,000 after purchasing an additional 65,434 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,709,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,113,000 after purchasing an additional 132,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 352.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 88,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 68,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

SNV stock opened at $39.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.16 and its 200 day moving average is $32.69. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $40.92.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $488.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.60 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 14.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.93%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “inline” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

In other news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $78,180.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,086 shares in the company, valued at $423,817.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $180,394.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $78,180.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,086 shares in the company, valued at $423,817.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

