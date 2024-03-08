Northern Trust Corp Sells 2,460 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 434,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $28,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Freshpet by 4.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Freshpet by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Freshpet by 3.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Freshpet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 7,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total transaction of $773,818.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,056 shares in the company, valued at $9,231,127.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $284,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 122,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,921,948.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 7,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total value of $773,818.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,231,127.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,130 shares of company stock worth $1,338,269 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Freshpet from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.43.

Freshpet stock opened at $108.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.87 and a beta of 1.23. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.79.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.93 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

