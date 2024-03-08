Northern Trust Corp Sells 29,113 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 920,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,113 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $28,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Frontdoor by 110.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,943,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,879,000 after buying an additional 1,541,616 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Frontdoor by 191.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,142,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,568,000 after buying an additional 1,407,001 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Frontdoor by 15.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,758,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,581,000 after buying an additional 1,172,788 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Frontdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,880,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Frontdoor by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,891,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,147,000 after buying an additional 769,145 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Frontdoor stock opened at $31.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.82 and a 200-day moving average of $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Frontdoor, Inc. has a one year low of $24.98 and a one year high of $38.97.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.47 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 142.80% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

