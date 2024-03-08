O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,494,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,369,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,778,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 595,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,034,000 after purchasing an additional 23,704 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 29.8% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 547,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,753,000 after purchasing an additional 125,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,278,000 after purchasing an additional 12,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PIPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 6,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $1,232,669.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,745,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 6,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $1,232,669.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,745,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 19,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total value of $3,675,609.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,227 shares in the company, valued at $32,408,145.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,678 shares of company stock valued at $10,044,513. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PIPR opened at $191.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.92 and its 200 day moving average is $175.67. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $120.97 and a 1 year high of $193.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 1.41.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $457.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.12 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.