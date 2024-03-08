Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Position Trimmed by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,654,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,988,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 944,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,005,000 after buying an additional 27,577 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 8,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OKTA shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.39.

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,816 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $401,317.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,871.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $72,227.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,613.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $401,317.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,565 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,871.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,118 shares of company stock worth $1,776,577. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $111.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.21. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $112.45. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.35. Okta had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

