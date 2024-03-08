ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OGS. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $872,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,892,000 after buying an additional 7,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Price Performance

ONE Gas stock opened at $62.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.56. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $83.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.52.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $605.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Further Reading

