ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC raised its stake in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in ORIX by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ORIX by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in ORIX by 20.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in ORIX during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in ORIX by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of IX opened at $108.54 on Friday. ORIX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.58. The firm has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.60%. Analysts forecast that ORIX Co. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

