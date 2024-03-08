Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,535 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OVV. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 14,978 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth about $525,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth about $715,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Ovintiv stock opened at $49.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.73 and a 200-day moving average of $45.29. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $51.60.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OVV. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $67.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup set a $52.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ovintiv from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $303,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,630.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $303,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,630.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $471,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,012.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

