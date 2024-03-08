Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,535 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 15.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 761,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,215,000 after purchasing an additional 101,978 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 6,743 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,403,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,741,000 after purchasing an additional 26,972 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 311.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $49.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.29. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.66.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $303,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,630.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $303,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,630.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore sold 9,300 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $471,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,012.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

