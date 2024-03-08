Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 27.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,611 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $188,486,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,576,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $391,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 389,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after buying an additional 137,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Patterson-UTI Energy
In related news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 187,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $2,204,254.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,473,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,011,093.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $12.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.22. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $16.17.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 31.68%.
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.
