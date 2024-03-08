Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Shares Sold by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,245 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the second quarter worth approximately $276,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 219,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,485,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,880,000 after purchasing an additional 57,193 shares in the last quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 27.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 204,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 43,440 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

NYSE MD opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $15.20.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $496.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Pediatrix Medical Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James D. Swift sold 5,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $55,219.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

