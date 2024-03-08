Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.63

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.63 and traded as high as $8.95. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China shares last traded at $8.91, with a volume of 165,674 shares.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Stock Down 0.1 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.49.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. Its Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Vital Farm’s Earnings: More than Sunny Side Up
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence in These Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.