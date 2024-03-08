Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.63

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.63 and traded as high as $8.95. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China shares last traded at $8.91, with a volume of 165,674 shares.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.49.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. Its Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.