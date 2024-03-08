Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,683,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 547,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,753,000 after acquiring an additional 125,659 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 155,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,560,000 after acquiring an additional 107,640 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 2,650.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 109,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,186,000 after acquiring an additional 105,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,784,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Piper Sandler Companies

In other news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 6,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $1,232,669.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,745,083.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 6,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $1,232,669.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,454 shares in the company, valued at $6,745,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $34,688.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 19,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,180.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,678 shares of company stock worth $10,044,513 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $191.27 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $120.97 and a 12-month high of $193.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.67.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $457.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.12 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PIPR shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Northland Securities cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

See Also

