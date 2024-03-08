PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 317 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 28.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,429 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the first quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 64.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 223.8% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $99.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.28. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.70 and a 52-week high of $100.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3,324.56 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $216.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CVLT shares. KeyCorp raised Commvault Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 21,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,102,543.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,356 shares in the company, valued at $39,065,003.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 21,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,102,543.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,356 shares in the company, valued at $39,065,003.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $93,782.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,206 shares in the company, valued at $682,624.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,306 shares of company stock worth $2,276,265 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

