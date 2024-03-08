PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 16.6% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,029,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after purchasing an additional 146,922 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 172.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 17,371 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 75,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.35. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $8.00.

About Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

