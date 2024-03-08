PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,208 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $36.11 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $36.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.