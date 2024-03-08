PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Free Report) by 37.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. 34.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Performance

PEO stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.49. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $23.80.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th.

In other Adams Natural Resources Fund news, VP Gregory W. Buckley bought 3,350 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $68,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,188. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

Featured Stories

