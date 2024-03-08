PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FHLC. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 49,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 61.4% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 21,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 32.8% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,027,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,553,000 after acquiring an additional 29,020 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $69.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.48. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.32 and a 1-year high of $69.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

