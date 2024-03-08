PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $118,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) by 212.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 377.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000.

Shares of NYSE BST opened at $37.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.73. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1 year low of $29.62 and a 1 year high of $37.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

