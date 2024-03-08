PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vital Energy were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTLE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vital Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the second quarter worth $40,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE VTLE opened at $49.05 on Friday. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $62.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.95 and a 200-day moving average of $48.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vital Energy ( NYSE:VTLE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.11. Vital Energy had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $444.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VTLE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Vital Energy from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Vital Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Vital Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup began coverage on Vital Energy in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vital Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VTLE

Vital Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.