PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 4,955 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Free Report) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,955 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the third quarter valued at about $967,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 43.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the second quarter valued at about $369,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 12.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 12.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period.

NYSE BYM opened at $11.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.69. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $11.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

