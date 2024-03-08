PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,428 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,494,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,912,000 after purchasing an additional 66,149 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 525,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 123,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

PBI stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $720.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86, a PEG ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.82. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $4.58.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $871.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.85 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is -9.13%.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Sending Technology Solutions (SendTech Solutions) segments.

