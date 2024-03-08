Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $152.06

Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 152.06 ($1.93) and traded as high as GBX 159 ($2.02). Polar Capital Global Financials shares last traded at GBX 158.40 ($2.01), with a volume of 424,279 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 152.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 143.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £484.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2,640.00 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. Polar Capital Global Financials’s payout ratio is -8,333.33%.

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

