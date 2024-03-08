Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Position Trimmed by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,904 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Polaris were worth $6,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the second quarter worth about $772,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris by 71.2% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Polaris by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Polaris by 526.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PII opened at $92.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.98. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.69). Polaris had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 40.98%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PII shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Polaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.44.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

