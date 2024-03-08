ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 1,176.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,983 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $98.43 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

