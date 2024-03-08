PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,819 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PVH were worth $5,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get PVH alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 13.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in PVH by 72.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,499 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,214,000 after acquiring an additional 56,193 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PVH during the third quarter worth about $367,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PVH by 51.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 422,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,332,000 after acquiring an additional 143,832 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in PVH by 386.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 25,317 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $135.50 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $139.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.86.

PVH Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 1.77%.

In other news, insider Julie Fuller sold 3,650 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $440,883.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,710.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Julie Fuller sold 3,650 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $440,883.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,710.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 5,100 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $586,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,585. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,150 shares of company stock worth $3,644,425 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PVH shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on PVH from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PVH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $99.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PVH

PVH Profile

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.