Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) COO Sells $858,205.40 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) COO John E. Breeden sold 18,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $858,205.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,362 shares in the company, valued at $7,501,719.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Q2 Stock Performance

QTWO opened at $47.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.46 and a 200-day moving average of $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $48.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QTWO has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Q2 from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Q2 from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Q2 from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.73.

Institutional Trading of Q2

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Q2 by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Q2 by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Q2 by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Q2 by 2.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Q2 by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Featured Stories

