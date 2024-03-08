Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CRO Sells $573,779.58 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 12,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $573,779.58. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 176,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,200,510.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

QTWO stock opened at $47.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.46 and a 200-day moving average of $37.74. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $48.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,992,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,892 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,225,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,540,000 after acquiring an additional 729,959 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,200,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,368,000 after acquiring an additional 487,111 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 329.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 630,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after acquiring an additional 483,529 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QTWO shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.73.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

