Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CRO Sells $573,779.58 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 12,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $573,779.58. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 176,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,200,510.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Q2 Price Performance
QTWO stock opened at $47.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.46 and a 200-day moving average of $37.74. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $48.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Q2
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,992,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,892 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,225,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,540,000 after acquiring an additional 729,959 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,200,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,368,000 after acquiring an additional 487,111 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 329.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 630,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after acquiring an additional 483,529 shares during the period.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Research Report on QTWO
About Q2
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Q2
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Vital Farm’s Earnings: More than Sunny Side Up
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence in These Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.