Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Insider Sells $501,580.61 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 10,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $501,580.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,722,082.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kimberly Anne Rutledge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 3,533 shares of Q2 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $162,553.33.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 3,646 shares of Q2 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $145,840.00.

Q2 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $47.42 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $48.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.46 and its 200 day moving average is $37.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QTWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens raised shares of Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q2

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Q2 by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Q2 by 5.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Q2 by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Q2 by 2.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Q2 by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Featured Stories

