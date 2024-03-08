Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Insider Sells $501,580.61 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 10,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $501,580.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,722,082.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Kimberly Anne Rutledge also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 4th, Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 3,533 shares of Q2 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $162,553.33.
- On Wednesday, December 13th, Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 3,646 shares of Q2 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $145,840.00.
Q2 Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $47.42 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $48.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.46 and its 200 day moving average is $37.74.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q2
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Q2 by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Q2 by 5.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Q2 by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Q2 by 2.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Q2 by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period.
Q2 Company Profile
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.
