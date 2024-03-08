Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Innospec were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Innospec by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,846,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $243,847,000 after acquiring an additional 36,583 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Innospec by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,226,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,196,000 after acquiring an additional 9,398 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Innospec by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,022,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $105,210,000 after purchasing an additional 49,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Innospec by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 911,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Innospec by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 689,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,816,000 after purchasing an additional 47,327 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Philip John Boon sold 3,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $453,490.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,248.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Hardy Louis Griffin III sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $228,881.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip John Boon sold 3,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total transaction of $453,490.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,248.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $4,532,959 over the last 90 days. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IOSP stock opened at $125.97 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.74 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.25. Innospec had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Innospec’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

