Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $3.95 Million in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 73,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,945,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sanofi by 289.1% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Sanofi during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet lowered Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $48.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $57.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.93.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 12.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

