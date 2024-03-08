Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,000.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Trading Down 1.9 %

First American Financial stock opened at $56.22 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $65.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.27.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FAF shares. Barclays started coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on First American Financial from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet raised First American Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on First American Financial

First American Financial Profile

(Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.