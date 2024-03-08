Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 150,077 Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 150,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,057,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 1,093.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Stock Up 2.6 %

PINS stock opened at $35.52 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -591.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.42.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $981.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.62 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $733,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,979.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $733,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,979.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $866,310.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 500,504 shares in the company, valued at $17,762,886.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,737 shares of company stock worth $4,057,983. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Argus raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.52.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

