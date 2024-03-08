Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Position Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $5,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,731,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,235,062,000 after buying an additional 223,757 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,898,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,542,541,000 after buying an additional 1,350,491 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,834,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $576,178,000 after buying an additional 312,782 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,345,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,287,000 after buying an additional 228,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,952,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,157,000 after purchasing an additional 207,609 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Jill Granat sold 80,332 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total value of $6,121,298.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,299,835.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 46,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $3,528,260.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,682,034.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Granat sold 80,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $6,121,298.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,299,835.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 414,074 shares of company stock valued at $31,405,529 over the last 90 days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.30.

NYSE QSR opened at $80.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.94. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.99 and a 12-month high of $81.92.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.36%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

