Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Position Trimmed by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,732 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter worth about $2,865,324,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 49.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

SAND stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.77.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0149 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAND shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sandstorm Gold

About Sandstorm Gold

(Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.