Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Position Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 216.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 181,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,123 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $5,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 84.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 26,693 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,760,000 after buying an additional 37,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $35.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.89 and a one year high of $35.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.19.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

