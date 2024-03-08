Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $144.29

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $144.29 and last traded at $144.20, with a volume of 8669 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $143.16.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAIC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $116.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SAIC

Science Applications International Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.69 and a 200 day moving average of $120.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.71.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Science Applications International news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $878,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,025,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total transaction of $509,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,238 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,033.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $878,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,025,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,058 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science Applications International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,062,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $504,995,000 after acquiring an additional 194,160 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 168,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,917,000 after buying an additional 19,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.